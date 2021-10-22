GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition out digitally in November followed by a physical release in December

Rockstar Games has provided a release date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. It is being released both digitally and physically.

The digital version will be released on November 11 and the physical edition will arrive December 6.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alongside the news, Rockstar has released a new trailer giving you a look at the upgraded versions of the games, as you can see above.

Reports state the game will run you $70 in stores, and the digital version is now available for pre-order through the Rockstar Store.

Containing GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, The Definitive Edition will feature "across-the-board upgrades" and modern gameplay enhancements such as a completely rebuilt lighting system; improved shadows, weather, and reflections; upgraded character and vehicle models; new higher resolution textures across buildings, weapons, roads, interiors, and more.

It also features a range of environmental upgrades including all new foliage, smoother surfaces, and increased draw distances to provide a new level of depth and clarity throughout the world.

Rockstar says despite the upgrades, the games will maintain "the classic look and feel" of the originals.

Originally developed by Rockstar Games, The Definitive Edition has been adapted for modern platforms by Grove Street Games using Unreal Engine, and is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.

It will also come to iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.