Rockstar has finally announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, a game collecting GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, released in one collection. But the official details from Rockstar about the title remain a little thin. Luckily, the worst kept gaming secret of 2021 continues to spill more of its details even after its official announcement.

First up, we’ve got an inclination as to what the collection’s price may end up being. Retailer Base.com opened pre-orders for The Definitive Edition collection last week, with a premium price tag listed at $70 / £70 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (thanks, Resetera).

Right now, these are just reports – the listings could have been published as placeholders, or similar – but we won’t be surprised if this ends up being the actual final price for the collection. After all, back in March 2021, Take-Two once again clarified its stance on raising game prices and reckoned that we, as consumers, are ready for $70 games.

This follows the precedent set by first-party companies and platform holders like Sony, too. The PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of the game, though, are listed at a $60 / £60 price point.

Secondly, we’ve seen that physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition may hit shelves by December. As per PPE, last-gen versions of the collection will be out on shelves by Christmas, with other boxed versions of the game landing in 2022.

The Polish publication’s sources state that the PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions of the compilation will release physically on December 7, with new-gen versions not coming until later.

As per the official announcement, we’ve heard that the collection is coming later this year for consoles and PC, with mobile releases of the game coming in 2022 – this shows Rockstar is willing to stagger the releases to some degree, anyway, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the physical and digital versions get an uneven release, too.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released later this on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. Specific release dates and pricing have not yet been announced.