GTA Trilogy datamine suggests upgraded visuals and GTA 5-style controls for the remasters

As Rockstar remains odddly tight-lipped on anything to do with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, dataminers are starting to piece together a few more details about what the collection of games might actually look (and play) like.

As well as new achievements and artwork, uncovered ahead of the actual reveal of the Remastered Trilogy, the folks over at GTA Forums have dug up more information about the incoming compilation of games.

Specifcally, forum member and now-prolific dataminer alloc8or has uncovered a bonus bit of text that's not been sent out in official Rockstar correspondence, noting that the Trilogy will take on GTA 5's controls and see improved, updated textures and graphics.

"Three iconic cities, three epic stories," reads the text. "Play the genre-defining classics of the original Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas updated for a new generation, now with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, Grand Theft Auto 5-style controls and targeting, and much more, bringing these beloved worlds to life with all new levels of detail."

They'll still look like decades-old games, no doubt, but it's nice to see that they won't simply be ports of the older versions of the titles with a bit of spit-and-polish, dressed up for newer hardware.

alloc8or also added that there may be a discount available for players who buy the Definitive Edition of the trilogy on the Rockstar store, letting them get money off their next purchase in the storefront. Does that perhaps mean something else is in the works too?

It's worth noting, as ever, that all this is conjecture so far: since the initial announcement of the trilogy, Rockstar has kept quiet about anything to do with the compilation.

The games have, to date, been one of 2021's worst-kept secrets: ahead of the announcement, we saw the collection rated in Korea, and Kotaku hinted at the existence of the collection way back in August.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be released later this year on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC.