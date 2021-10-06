GTA Trilogy remaster references appear in Rockstar Launcher as new achievements and artwork surface

A new Rockstar Launcher update seems to include references to the heavily rumoured – yet still unannounced – GTA Trilogy remaster that’s been frequently leaked and hinted at over the last few weeks.

Images that appeared on GTA fansite GTAforums seem to point to code buried in the launcher after an update to the software on Tuesday that reveals Unreal Engine versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas all exist.

Other Twitter users known in the GTA and Red Dead Redemption community have also been posting evidence taken from the launcher, suggesting that these games are real – and could be unleashed upon the world fairly soon, too. High resolution logos of the game, carrying the name GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, have also been located (see below).

Official logos, found by @Word, for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

In case that wasn’t enough for you, a list of achievements has also been uncovered, including a number of which have been slightly modified from previous versions of the game. Does that suggest that the Definitive Editions of Rockstar’s classics are slightly altered from the original release? It’s too early to tell, but that’s what the evidence so far seems to suggest.

It can’t be long until Rockstar formalises the announcements of these games; we’ve already seen the collection rated in Korea, and Kotaku hinted at the existence of the collection way back in August.

Could the games originally have been developed to tie-in with GTA 5 and its big PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release on November 11? Are they now going to plug the gap left by Rockstar when it nudged GTA V on current-gen consoles into next March? It remains to be seen.

Either way, rumours state that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, Stadia whenever Rockstar decides to make the games official.