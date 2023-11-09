If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GT-EHHH, MAYBE NOT

GTA 6 may be coming soon, but a GTA movie seems unlikely to quickly follow unless Take-Two changes its mind

The company behind Rockstar is wary of potentially putting out something substandard.

Trevor in GTA 5.
Image credit: VG247/Rockstar Games
Mark Warren avatar
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
Published on

While Rockstar has started up the GTA 6 hype train this week, some new comments from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick seem to suggest the likelihood of us getting a film or TV adaptation based on the series any time soon are pretty slim.

Following Nintendo’s big announcement that a live action Legend of Zelda movie is in the works, Zelnick was asked about the prospect of franchises like GTA and Red Dead Redemption making their way into the wider entertainment sphere during Wednesday’s earnings call (thanks, VGC). Judging by his response, Rockstar and Take-Two are taking a cautious attitude towards opportunities that could bring either to the big screen or little screen.

The exec characterised the approach the latter has adopted with regards to TV or film adaptation of its properties as “very, very selective, and very careful”, even if it has greenlit Borderlands and BioShock movies.

“If we were willing to use the company’s balance sheet to make a movie or a television show,” Zelnick said, “then in the event of great success we would benefit from it. But we’re not prepared to use the company’s balance sheet that way, because the risk/reward profile is unappealing to us.”

The CEO went on to compare financial risks involved in the games industry to the film and TV business, alluding to his past jobs at 20th Century Fox and Columbia Pictures. “Our hit ratios for console properties here are (around) 80 or 90 percent,” he said, “The hit ratio for a well-run movie studio is around 30%, which is to say there’s a 70% chance that the movie that we license could fail.

“And so, in success, the number in terms of the benefit to our bottom line is, it’s not de minimis, it’s not zero, but it’s not really material to what we do around here. And in failure, we run the risk of compromising the underlying intellectual property, so it’s a high bar.”

So, unless Strauss is willing to compromise his commitment to not compromising IP, it looks like that GTA film we’re all vaguely convinced might actually be a thing we want to see might not happen any time soon. Got it? Good.

If you’re planning on spreading every day until December thinking about GTA 6 make sure to check out our feature wishlist for it.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Grand Theft Auto V

Video Game

GTA 6

Video Game

See 1 more

Red Dead Redemption 2

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure PC PS4 Rockstar Games Rockstar North RPG Shooter Take-Two Interactive Xbox One
About the Author
Mark Warren avatar

Mark Warren

Senior Staff Writer

VG247’s Senior Staff Writer, Mark has seen more mods for Bethesda games than any person ever should. You can often find him enjoying an RPG, getting too invested in Madden’s terrifying franchise mode, or crashing expensive virtual cars into things.

Comments