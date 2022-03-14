Check out 10 minutes of new GTA 5 ray tracing footage

GTA 5 is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow, and is bringing a brand new ray tracing graphical option with it. Players looking to see Los Santos in a whole new light will be able to toggle this option in game, enabling some fairly gorgeous visuals even in a game that’s nearly a decade old.

If you’d like a small glimpse at this ray tracing in action, we’ve got a short ten minute video embedded above showing off the feature in a range of weathers. Whether it’s a slight drizzle, a sunny day with wet roads, or a torrential downpour the impact of ray tracing is everywhere.

If ray tracing isn’t your thing, GTA 5 comes with three total graphics settings that is sure to have something you like, be it fidelity mode that makes the game as beautiful as possible with a 30FPS cap, or performance mode that locks FPS in at 60 for a smoother feeling gaming session.

This new version of GTA 5 and all its new glorious graphical features doesn’t ramp up the file size too much either, only coming in 11GB over the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Good news for those who were dreading having to clear through their console storage space in preparation for the port.

If all this sounds great, then you can buy and preload GTA 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S right now at a reduced price. This only lasts until June 14 though, so you’ll have to make your mind up on whether to jump in the fairly soon.

If you do decide to jump into GTA Online on your shiny new consoles, check out our GTA Online weekly update guide that’ll take you through all the latest discounts, bonus events, and free stuff you can get every seven days. If you’re currently a PS4 or Xbox One player, you may also want to transfer over your save data too! Unless you want to start fresh…