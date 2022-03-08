GTA 5 and GTA Online will be discounted for a limited time on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The PlayStation and Xbox stores have posted pricing for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online.

Both the standard game and the online-only version will be made available at a discount if you make your purchase before June 14.

PS5 players are receiving the largest discount at 75% while Xbox Series X/S users are receiving a 50% discount.

It's worth reminding that there won't be a free upgrade option for current-gen owners, and PS5 users are getting GTA Online free for three months once released.

On PS5, GTA 5 will run you 75% off at $9.99/£8.75. Once June 14 rolls around, it will run you $39.99/£34.99. This version of course also includes GTA Online.

The standalone version of GTA Online will set you back $19.99/£17.99 after June 14.

At 50% off until June 14, if you own an Xbox Series X/S you will pay $19.99/£17.49 for GTA 5. After June 14, it will run you $39.99/£34.99.

Until June 14, GTA Online will also be discounted at $9.99/£8.99, but after the first three months are up, the standalone version will set you back $19.99/£17.99.

GTA 5 and GTA Online will be released for new-gen consoles on March 15, and will feature three graphics settings which will show off upgrades that feature 4K resolution, up to 60 frames per second, texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options, and ray-tracing. The game will also make use of faster loading times, immersive 3D audio, and platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback, and more.

Current GTA 5 players will be able to transfer progress from Story Mode and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with a one-time migration at launch.