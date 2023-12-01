Shock Betrayals and Other Gaming Tropes

Tom's back by popular demand, but also to answer for his crimes against a previous guest: James Batchelor, author of The Best Non-Violent Video Games. For weeks following James' deserved win, Tom and Conner said some Very Mean things about him and his book, and even implied that virtuous host Jim Trinca (who is fair and kind) would let anyone win if they were on to plug some coffee table book that you can already read as tweets.

Did Tom back down, or double down? And how did Connor manage to escape justice? Find out in this week's delectable installment of The Best Games Ever Podcast, the least embarassing podcast to blare out on the bus when your headphone jack gets ripped out. Of your "MP3 player". In 2006.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

Watch the video version here:

Listen to the audio version here:

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

