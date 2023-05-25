If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
THE BEST FALLOUT

Grab your Pip-Boy and dive into Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - available for free on Epic Games Store

Enjoy some post-apocalyptic fun in the Mojave Wasteland.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Your weekly freebie has arrived on the Epic Games Store, and it's Fallout: New Vegas, considered by many as one of the best Fallout games ever made.

Developed by Obsidian and published by Bethesda, this is the Ultimate Edition, and it comes with all base game content along with the full suite of add-ons.

The add-on DLC consists of Dead Money, Honest Hearts, Old World Blues, and Lonesome Road, and the other add-on packs: Courier’s Stash and Gun Runners Arsenal.

With Dead Money, you find yourself lured into a trap masquerading as the Sierra Madre Casino. Here, you'll need to work with three others to survive.

Honest Hearts finds you on an expedition into Utah’s Zion National Park, and things go wrong, of course. Instead of a lovely tour to check out Angels Landing, the Great White Throne, Observation Point, the Three Patriarchs, or Cathedral Mountain, you become embroiled in a war between tribes and put into a conflict between a New Canaanite missionary and the mysterious Burning Man.

In Old World Blues, you are transported to the Big Mountain Research and Development Center. In this crater of a facility, you are enlisted by the Think Tank to save them from their out-of-control science experiments. Good luck with that.

The final expansion pack, Lonesome Road: Ulysses, finds the original Courier Six contacting you, promising to answer why he refused to deliver the Platinum Chip at the start of Fallout: New Vegas. But they will only tell you why if you make one last journey into the canyons of the Divide.

The base game itself is rather expansive, but the additions bring new distinct areas full of branching quests, new personalities, and more chances to play the Savior or the Pariah.

Each pack also increases the number of weapons at your disposal, such as the Two-Step Goodbye and Sleepy Time - both rather humorous names for such a strong armory. And each of the four main add-on packs increases the level-cap by five each, ultimately raising the ceiling to Level 50.

The next free game to be made available on the Epic Games Store is still a mystery and will be revealed next week on June 1.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

