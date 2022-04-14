Gotham Knights: release date latest, pre-orders, trailer, gameplay and more rumours

Gotham Knights has been in development for a few years now, and with Warner Bros. Interactive's track record of making some excellent Batman games during the last couple of console generations, it's become one of the most exciting titles of 2022.

Of course, the game is based on DC's Batman and other unique characters from its universe: Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin. They're tasked with fighting criminals and criminality in Gotham City during a time set immediately after the death of Batman.

But during their battles, they clash with the Court of Owls, a secret society who've been home to Gotham for years, and have to defeat them and their absolutely loyal assassins known as Talons.

Gotham Knights release date latest

Gotham Knights' expected release date is 25th October 2022.

Warner Bros. originally planned this for a 2021 release. Of course, that didn't happen, an unsurprising fact given the number of titles that have been delayed due to the pandemic and its knock-on effects globally.

However, last summer, the publisher gave the developers much more breathing room, and the game is now expected in the Fall. It's still going to hit the outgoing PS4 and Xbox One, but of course, it'll also be arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Gotham Knights trailer and gameplay

Late last year, at the DC FanDome event, Warner Bros. released this cinematic trailer showing glimpses of the secret Court of Owls group you'll be facing in the game.

However, the gameplay trailer above shows exactly what we can expect in Gotham Knights. Not only will we get to travel using vehicles in open-world segments of the game, but traverse across smaller environments.

This is where we can also see the variety in gameplay, which includes everything from hand-to-hand action to infiltrating closed areas and using stealth to take down enemies. It's going to be interesting to see how this will also change depending on the character being played in different parts of the game.

Where to pre-order Gotham Knights

Hopefully, with such a firm release date given in advance, we can expect it to arrive as promised. And that also means some retailers have pre-orders open and ready. At the moment, no US retailer has a pre-order page available but we'll be sure to update this article once that happens.

In the UK, Base seem to have the cheapest prices right now. Also, we have no idea right now whether the game will use Microsoft's smart delivery service, where you can insert an Xbox One copy of a game into a Series X and download the shinier, 4K version of the game. The same goes for using a PS4 copy in a PS5, so we've included all available pre-order options for now.

PS5

PS4

Xbox Series X

Xbox One

