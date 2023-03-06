Genshin Impact Dehya materials for ascension and talents
Desert treasure hunt
Picking up all your Dehya materials in Genshin Impact should fit naturally into your normal exploration routine.
The maligned merc uses items found throughout the Sumeru desert and only shares her level-up material with Alhaitham.
For talents and boss items, expect to see plenty of the Semi-Transient Matrice and the Praxis Domain.
Genshin Impact Dehya materials
Dehya materials for ascension
Here’s what you need to level Dehya up and unlock her passive talents.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Faded Red Satin, 3 Sand Grease Pupa
|20,000
|40
|3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Faded Red Satin, 10 Sand Grease Pupa, 2 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|40,000
|50
|6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Faded Red Satin, 20 Sand Grease Pupa, 4 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|60,000
|60
|3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Trimmed Red Silk, 30 Sand Grease Pupa, 8 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|80,000
|70
|6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Rich Red Brocade, 45 Sand Grease Pupa, 12 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|100,000
|80
|6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Rich Red Brocade, 60 Sand Grease Pupa, 20 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|120,000
Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses.
Red Satin, Red Silk, and Red Brocade are common item drops from Eremite enemies in Sumeru. You can find them throughout the desert and the rainforest regions. Higher-rarity items drop from high-level enemies, so you'll need to bump your world level up to get Brocade. You can also trade Stardust for these items in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop.
If you're struggling to find Eremites, take on some Leyline Blossom challenges in Sumeru. These pit you against dozens of common Sumeru enemies and are an easy way to gather materials.
Sand Grease Pupa sprout up in the northern desert. Check out our Sand Grease Pupa farming guide for more tips on gathering those.
Finally is the Light Guiding Tetrahedron, which is a boss drop that comes from the Semi-Intransient Matrix boss in the southern Sumeru desert.
Dehya ascension materials totals
If you want lump sums, it looks like this:
- 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver
- 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone
- 9 Agnidus Agate Fragment
- 9 Agnidus Agate Chunk
- 18 Faded Red Satin
- 30 Trimmed Red Silk
- 36 Rich Red Brocade
- 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron
- 168 Sand Grease Pupa
- 420,000 Mora
Dehya materials for talents
This is what Dehya needs to level up her talents.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Praxis, 6 Faded Red Satin
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Praxis, 3 Trimmed Red Satin
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Praxis, 4 Trimmed Red Satin
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Praxis, 6 Trimmed Red Satin
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Praxis, 9 Trimmed Red Satin
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Praxis, 4 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 1 Puppet Strings
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Praxis, 6 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 1 Puppet Strings
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Praxis, 9 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 2 Puppet Strings
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Praxis, 12 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 2 Puppet Strings, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Given how costly leveling up one talent is, we recommend only maxing out one or two. Dehya's elemental skill and elemental burst are the best ones to focus on.Praxis books come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru and are available on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Dehya materials total for talents
Here's what you need to fully level one talent.
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 3 Teachings of Ingenuity
- 6 Faded Red Satin
- 6 Puppet Strings
- 21 Guide to Ingenuity
- 22 Trimmed Red Silk
- 31 Rich Red Brocade
- 38 Philosophies to Ingenuity
- 1,652,500 Mora
If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.