Genshin Impact Dehya materials for ascension and talents

Picking up all your Dehya materials in Genshin Impact should fit naturally into your normal exploration routine.

The maligned merc uses items found throughout the Sumeru desert and only shares her level-up material with Alhaitham.

For talents and boss items, expect to see plenty of the Semi-Transient Matrice and the Praxis Domain.

Genshin Impact Dehya materials

Dehya materials for ascension

Here’s what you need to level Dehya up and unlock her passive talents.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Faded Red Satin, 3 Sand Grease Pupa 20,000 40 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Faded Red Satin, 10 Sand Grease Pupa, 2 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 40,000 50 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Faded Red Satin, 20 Sand Grease Pupa, 4 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 60,000 60 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Trimmed Red Silk, 30 Sand Grease Pupa, 8 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 80,000 70 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Rich Red Brocade, 45 Sand Grease Pupa, 12 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 100,000 80 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Rich Red Brocade, 60 Sand Grease Pupa, 20 Light Guiding Tetrahedron 120,000

Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses.

Red Satin, Red Silk, and Red Brocade are common item drops from Eremite enemies in Sumeru. You can find them throughout the desert and the rainforest regions. Higher-rarity items drop from high-level enemies, so you'll need to bump your world level up to get Brocade. You can also trade Stardust for these items in the Paimon's Bargains section of the in-game shop.

If you're struggling to find Eremites, take on some Leyline Blossom challenges in Sumeru. These pit you against dozens of common Sumeru enemies and are an easy way to gather materials.

Sand Grease Pupa sprout up in the northern desert. Check out our Sand Grease Pupa farming guide for more tips on gathering those.

Finally is the Light Guiding Tetrahedron, which is a boss drop that comes from the Semi-Intransient Matrix boss in the southern Sumeru desert.

Dehya ascension materials totals

If you want lump sums, it looks like this:

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

18 Faded Red Satin

30 Trimmed Red Silk

36 Rich Red Brocade

46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron

168 Sand Grease Pupa

420,000 Mora

Dehya materials for talents

This is what Dehya needs to level up her talents.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Praxis, 6 Faded Red Satin 12,500 3 2 Guide to Praxis, 3 Trimmed Red Satin 17,500 4 4 Guide to Praxis, 4 Trimmed Red Satin 25,000 5 6 Guide to Praxis, 6 Trimmed Red Satin 30,000 6 9 Guide to Praxis, 9 Trimmed Red Satin 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Praxis, 4 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 1 Puppet Strings 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Praxis, 6 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 1 Puppet Strings 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Praxis, 9 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 2 Puppet Strings 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Praxis, 12 Rich Red Satin Brocade, 2 Puppet Strings, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Given how costly leveling up one talent is, we recommend only maxing out one or two. Dehya's elemental skill and elemental burst are the best ones to focus on.

Dehya materials total for talents

come from the Steeple of Ignorance Domain in Sumeru and are available on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Here's what you need to fully level one talent.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Ingenuity

6 Faded Red Satin

6 Puppet Strings

21 Guide to Ingenuity

22 Trimmed Red Silk

31 Rich Red Brocade

38 Philosophies to Ingenuity

1,652,500 Mora

