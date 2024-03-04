Genshin Impact 4.5 banners: Chiori and the Chronicled Wish

HoYoverse is shaking things up with the Genshin Impact 4.5 banners, with a brand-new regional banner alongside the usual new 5-star character and reruns. The new banner gives you a targeted chance at getting old favorites who might’ve passed you by – or, in some cases, who only get a rerun once every 18 months or so.

We've outlined what to expect from the Genshin Impact 4.5 banners, including who's running with Chiori and what the Chronicled Wish has to offer.

Genshin Impact 4.5 banners

Genshin Impact 4.5 banners – First half

The first set of banners goes live on March 13, 2024 – or March 12, depending on your timezone – and features new 5-star Geo character Chiori, alongside Arataki Itto, another 5-star Geo character.

Chiori has a unique kit that scales on attack and defense together, so plan on farming Arifacts to get specific substats for her. Her skill also has a support element that buffs other party members, making her one of the less selfish main DPS characters in the last few years.

Itto scales on defense and exists to hit things really hard as much as possible. He needs to be on-field at all times, but the free Whiteblind claymore means you can build him pretty easily without his signature weapon.

HoYoverse hasn’t announced which 4-star characters will appear on Genshin’s 4.5 banners, though since Kirara shows up in the version update’s key art, it’s a safe bet to assume she might run again.

Genshin Impact 4.6 banners – Second half

The second set of banners goes live on April 3, 2024, with two reruns. Neuvillette makes an appearance for the first time since fall 2023, with Kaedehara Kazua taking the stage once more as well.

Neuvillette is a 5-star Hydro catalyst user whose kit centers on charged attacks. He powers up by consuming his own HP, like many Fontaine characters, but he can also generate droplets that restore his HP and reduce the amount of time it takes his attacks to charge.

Kazuha is one of the best sub-DPS characters in Genshin Impact. His skill groups enemies, triggers Swirl, and boosts the party’s elemental mastery, and his burst does the same, while also creating a field that deals several instances of Anemo or Swirl-infused elemental damage over a few seconds.

Genshin Impact 4.5 new banner – Chronicled Wish explained

HoYoverse is adding a new banner to the mix in 4.5 as well, Chronicled Wish. Chronicled Wish runs for the version’s duration and features every 5-star Mondstadt character:

Diluc

Mona

Klee

Jean

Albedo

Eula

Chronicled Wish also includes 10 5-star weapons – the Skyward series weapons and a handful of signature weapons, such as Hunter’s Path, Wolf’s Gravestone, and, strangely, Beacon of the Reed Sea.

The Chronicled Wish banner functions in a manner similar to other banners. You chart a course toward the weapon or character you want, which is Genshin-speak for selecting which character or weapon you want. Despite having you chart a course like the weapon banner does, there’s no “three tries and then you get it” setup. If you don’t get that character the first time, you’re guaranteed to the second time, the same as how 50/50 losses work in regular banners.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.

Bear in mind that Diluc, Mona, and Jean still appear in the standard banner – the one that takes blue Acquaint Fates – and have a chance of turning up when you lose a 50/50. Avoid spending your ‘gems on those three unless you have a desperate need for them on your team, and even then, you can likely fill that need with a 4-star or free character.

