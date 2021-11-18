How to fast travel in Forza Horizon 5 and how to unlock Buenas Vistas house

Forza Horizon 5 fast travel boards are your ticket to getting around Mexico quickly, but it takes some work and plenty of money to unlock.

Even then, fast travel in Forza is far from convenient unless you’re rolling in credits. If you’re tired of taking in the sites, though, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5

Fast travel has a steep unlock requirement in FH 5. You’ll need to complete an Expedition, then spend 2 million credits to buy the Baha region house. After that, you’re free to fast travel there, to any other house you’ve purchased on the map, or to any of the fast travel boards you’ve smashed on the world map.

How to unlock Buenas Vistas house

Buenas Vistas only goes on the market after you complete the Guanajuato Expedition under the Street Scene tab. As with any other Expedition, starting this one requires one Accolade Point. Finish that, then visit the new house location to purchase it — once you’ve got the money.

How to fast travel in Forza Horizon 5

50 fast travel boards are scattered across the world, indicated as small purple rectangles with lightning bolts on your map. You can use a filter to focus in on just those boards and the XP boards if you're having a difficult time spotting them.

though crashing into some of them is a challenge in itself. Many are just in the road or off in the wastes somewhere. Others are hanging from trees or perched atop roofs, and you’ll have to find natural ramps and other methods of reaching them if you want to fast travel in that general area.

The thing is, it’s not always worth it unless you’re determined to break all Forza Horizon 5’s bonus boards. Once you’ve unlocked fast travel, you can select the location you want to visit from the map — but until you’ve destroyed all 50 boards, it’ll cost you. Fast travel fees usually run start at 10,000 credits and go higher.

You can get to any Forza Horizon 5 destination quickly with the right car anyway, so it’s not the best way to spend all your hard-earned credits. You’ll still need to do plenty of driving to finish most other challenges too, including the Barn Finds.