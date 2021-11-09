Forza Horizon 5 Barn Find locations - all hidden cars found, map locations, and how to unlock

Forza Horizon 5 keeps with tradition by giving players a number of cars to find in barns hidden around the huge Mexico map. In this Forza Horizon 5 barn find locations guide we'll detail where each barn is on a handy map, plus explain what each barn is hiding, and how to access the cars once you've found them.

Forza Horizon 5 barn finds explained

When you start playing Forza Horizon 5 you won't be able to interact with any of the barns highlighted on the map below. In order to actually "find" them, you'll first need to progress the game's story until you start hearing rumours about secret barns from one of the festival organisers.

Once you hear a rumour, you'll be able to see a vague location on your map with a house icon and a question mark in a purple circle. You can then use the map below to pinpoint the exact barn find locations and head straight there.

Forza Horizon 5 barn find map locations

Here is a map showing the 14 barns hidden in Forza Horizon 5. We have numbered them to align with the details below, but you can unlock them in any order. It's worth noting that No. 3, No. 11, and No. 14, while on this map, won't be open to you unless you complete optional accolades in expeditions.

Barn Find 1 car and location

This barn will earn you a Ferrari F40 Competizione.

Barn Find 2 car and location

This barn will earn you a Dodge Viper GTS VCR.

Barn Find 3 car and location

This barn will earn you a GMC Jimmy. Note that this barn is unlocked by completing an accolade in the Apex expedition - details below.

Barn Find 4 car and location

This barn will earn you a Dodge Dart Hemi Super Stock.

Barn Find 5 car and location

This barn will earn you a Ford F-100.

Barn Find 6 car and location

This barn will earn you a Chevrolet Corvette.

Barn Find 7 car and location

This barn will earn you a Ferrari 250 GTO.

Barn Find 8 car and location

This barn will earn you a Ford Mustang GT 2+2.

Barn Find 9 car and location

This barn will earn you a BMW 2002 Turbo.

Barn Find 10 car and location

This barn will earn you a Renault 4L Expert.

Barn Find 11 car and location

This barn will earn you a Ford Racing Escort MK1. Accessible once you complete an accolade in the Baja expedition.

Barn Find 12 car and location

This barn will earn you a Porsche 911 Carrera RS.

Barn Find 13 car and location

This barn will earn you a Toyota T100 Baja.

Barn Find 14 car and location

Barn Find 14

This barn will earn you a Jaguar Sport XJR-15. To access this barn you'll need to complete an accolade in the Wilds expedition.

How to unlock the final barn finds in Forza Horizon 5 - barn missing on treasure map

Even if you pay to buy the Treasure Map in Forza Horizon 5, the final three barn finds won't be marked on the map, and if you drive over to them you won't be able to interact with it.

Barn Find 3, to get the GMC Jimmy, requires you to take on the Apex Expedtion. Once you've reached the ruins you need to climb to the top of the central ruin (which is exactly what it sounds like) and then you'll unlock the barn so you can interact with it and get the car.

Barn Find 11 requires you to play the Baja Expedition. Once you're in the dormant volcano you simply need to drive through the small pool of water, which then unlocks the barn and lets you claim the Ford Racing Escort.

The 14th barn find gives you the Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and it can be found in the south west of the map, just outside the airfield..

In order to actually gain access to this barn you first need to tackle the Wilds Expedition. Once you reach the jungle airport you will have some optional accolades to tackle, one of which (Discover the Lost Barn Find notes) will unlock the location of the final barn.

That's all you need to know about the hidden barn finds in Forza Horizon 5.