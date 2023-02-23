Forza Horizon 5 expansion Rally Adventure takes it to the extreme in March

The new expansion Rally Adventure for Forza Horizon 5 is coming March 29.

Rally Adventure takes you to Sierra Nueva to explore six new biomes including such as an Abandoned Quarry and a smashable Palm Forest.

You will get some help navigating the twists and turns at night thanks to callouts from your co-driver that follows you from the Horizon Rally Helicopter featuring a night-time spotlight. There's also the new Horizon Rally HUD with on-screen information like a mini leaderboard, pace notes, and position changes that can be toggled on or off.

You can also build a rally machine using all-new rally parts including anti-lag with flame effects and fire-cracker audio, as well as launch control.

The new expansion also comes with ten new vehicles such as the all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, the 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’, and the 2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS.

The roster of EventLab props has been expanded with a selection of new objects.

Raly Adventre also includes new tunes from Epitaph Radio and its punk soundtrack. This new station will be added to Forza Horizon 5 radio dials in a free update alongside the expansion’s release.

If you are new to Forza Horizon 5, you will unlock Sierra Nueva once you have completed the initial experience, which includes the first 15 minutes of gameplay. After that, it can be accessed from either the Rally Adventure map icon or the pause menu if you own the expansion.

Rally Adventure is included in the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle, Premium Edition, and Expansions Bundle – and will be available for standalone purchase at $19.99.

For more information, be sure to hit up the Forza blog.