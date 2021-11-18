Knowing how to make money in Forza Horizon 5 is key to getting the car of your dreams, and there’s plenty of ways to keep the credits flowing.

You’ll run across most of them just by playing the game, but if you want to see those numbers rise even higher, there’s one place to visit.

How to make money in Forza Horizon 5

Spend skill points

The easiest way to make money in Forza Horizon 5 is spending skill points, which you’ll get by pulling off skills of any kind either during free-roam exploration or races. Drifting, reaching high speeds, kangaroo hopping across the landscape — there’s dozens of ways to fill up the golden tire skill meter and earn points.

Each car has its own panel of skills, and most of them have at least two skills early in the panel that give you thousands of credits automatically.

Use Wheelspins for credits

Leveling up and completing some challenges, such as Expeditions, earns you wheelspins and, sometimes, super wheelspins. This method of getting credits is much less reliable, since the roulette could land on anything from 300,000 credits to a legendary car — or just a new hat. On the bright side, if you get a car you don’t want, you can always sell it.

Sell - and buy - cars at the auction house

You’ll likely end up with more cars than you can ever drive in Forza, and that’s where the auction house comes in handy. You can probably sell common and rare cars at a decent enough price. If you’re lucky enough to get a legendary car and you don’t want it, though, selling it at the auction is a solid way to get millions of credits in one go.

Owners of the FH 5 DLC have an extra advantage here. The extra content includes rare cars and “Welcome Pack” variations that normally sell for hundreds of thousands of credits.

The seasonal challenge cars usually fetch a good price as well, should you end up with some of those.

Finally, make sure to check the auction house before you buy a new car. You can technically just not buy cars anyway, since wheelspins are often enough to give you what you need. If you do want to spend some cash, though, you can frequently find good deals at the auction.

Win races

This might seem obvious, but you’ll earn a respectable amount of credits just by racing. If you’re short on cash and spent your skill points already, it’s a reliable way to fill your wallet without grinding too much.

The longer races usually give you more money as a reward, so prioritize those.

If you get one of Forza Horizon 5's many Barn Finds, and you're not keen on it, you can always try hawking that at auction as well. It's always worth a try. What might be a rubbish pile to you could be someone else's best car in the game.