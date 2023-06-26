I wish I lived in the Xbox Series S Barbie Dreamhouse

Xbox has revealed a Barbie themed Xbox to help promote the film, and I don't think there's ever been a better crossover.

Over in the world of film, next month will see Barbie face her greatest challenge yet, as the upcoming Barbie film is releasing on the same day as Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. The thing is, though, only one of them is getting a special Xbox themed around them - as you've already read, it's none other than Barbie. As revealed in an Xbox Wire post, you'll have the chance to win a custom Xbox Series S that has been built into the one and only Barbie Dreamhouse, and yes, just like Barbie it's perfect in every way.

As noted on Xbox Wire, you'll have the chance to win the console through the Xbox Twitter account or Microsoft Rewards from July 10. Not only that, but there are some Xbox controller faceplates that have designs inspired by some of Barbie and Ken's looks from the upcoming films to win too. It's unlikely the Barbie Dreamhouse Xbox will be available to purchase, but it isn't clear if you'll be able to get the faceplates outside of winning them or not.

On top of this, you can also win 10 Barbie dolls decked out in Xbox-themed clothing that are "reflective of the Barbie line, which is the most diverse doll line on the market," alongside a standard Series S, controller, and adaptive controller.

Forza Horizon 5 players that wish they could drive Barbie's pink car from the film will also be incredibly happy to hear that her 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV Corvette is now available to everyone in-game. Just check the in-game message centre, and you'll find both it, and a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup too (that's for Ken, obviously).

Lastly, a livestream is being held July 14 from The World of Barbie event where you can learn more about Barbie, and "see our hosts race in Barbie and Ken rides from the movie, in Forza Horizon 5."

The Barbie movie is out July 21.