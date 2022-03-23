In just three days, Fortnite has almost raised as much money for Ukraine as entire countries

Epic has announced that it’s raised over 50 million dollars via Fortnite for humanitarian relief to Ukraine as part of its pledge to support the country amidst the Russian Invasion. This comes only three days into this effort to raise funds, with all proceeds coming in from now until April 3 adding to this gargantuan amount.

Rather than just congratulating Epic Games on this incredible move that will no doubt save lives in Ukraine – which, to be clear, they absolutely deserve – we thought we’d take the time to compare this amount to what countries around the world have donated to the humanitarian effort, in order help put into perspective just how big of a impact this’ll have for the civilians in need.

Australia - $50 million

The great country down under has made a major effort when it comes to supporting the Ukrainian people. In addition to $96 million in military funding, the country has provided upwards of $50 million in humanitarian assistance. That means that as it stands right now, any humanitarian aid a person may receive in Ukraine right now is as likely to be paid for by the people of Australia as it is the denizens of Fortnite.

Finland - $86 million

Finland has been a consistent supporter of Ukraine when it comes to humanitarian aid, having pledged an addition €10 million to the country in response to recent events. In total, the country has given €86 million since 2014 - which is by no means a shabby effort! Fortnite players have almost reached half of that number in only three days - which is really something to be proud of.

Japan $200 million

The Japanese government has pledged to provide $200 million in financial aid to Ukraine, as well as providing tents, foodstuff, generators and other useful equipment to assist those in need of assistance in Ukraine. When you consider that Japan was the 3rd biggest country by GDP in 2020, it should put into perspective how impressive raising $50 million in such a short span of time is.

Those are just three countries of the many that have supported Ukraine during the current crisis. Raising money for such a cause is of course not a competition, and any amount donated by any country is an act of kindness. By comparing the figures raised through Fortnite to the contributions of these countries, a clearer picture of just how outstanding relief effort is. Here’s hoping they can pass $100 million by the time April 3!