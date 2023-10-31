Former PlayStation and PC exclusive heads to Xbox Game Pass this November

November is looking to be a good month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, as the previously PlayStation and PC exclusive Rollerdrome arrives at the end of the month.

Rollerdrome released last year on PS4, PS5, and PC to strong reviews, and even won the best British Game category at the 19th British Academy Games Awards. Now, a bit over a year on, the stylish shooter is making its way to Xbox Series X/S on November 28. Best of all, if you're subscribed to Game Pass, you'll be able to play it there too. Of course, if you haven't heard of Rollerdrome, you might be wondering what it's like. Well, it's a bit like roller derby, as you do navigate through all of its levels on rollerskates, but it does the very fun thing of giving you a gun to take down enemies with as you do so.

Are you ready to enter the Rollerdrome?



Are you ready to enter the Rollerdrome?



💥 Coming November 28 to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and with @XboxGamePass: https://t.co/ecJmHLArgc#Rollerdrome pic.twitter.com/Vkx4HL5wzA — Rollerdrome (@rollerdrome) October 31, 2023

Ammo is replenished by performing tricks throughout the levels, which is honestly one of the most satisfying bits of design I've seen in a game in years. There is bullet time too, of course, meaning you can slow things down to pull off the best tricks while you shoot at the enemies. Essentially, it all just comes together in an incredibly neat little package, making it another quite stellar game from Roll7, the team behind the skateboarding gem OlliOlli World.

Xbox also announced the first wave of games coming to Game Pass this November, and it's currently looking like quite the stacked list. For one, we'll finally get to see Kiryu again when Like a Dragon Gaiden drops, and for those that missed out on Omega Force's take on Monster Hunter, Wild Hearts, there's that as an option soon too. Rollerdrome wasn't listed amongst this wave of Game Pass games, but that's presumably because it's the wave for the first half of the month. Either way, you can expect to skate and shoot your way through Rollerdrome when it arrives on Xbox Series X/S on November 28.