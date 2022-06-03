Rollerdrome makes roller skating exciting by adding guns

For the first few seconds of the reveal trailer for Rollerdrome, I was confident Shedworks' Sable was being announced for PlayStation. But what we actually got was a surprise reveal from Roll7, the studio behind the recently released OlliOlli World.

Rollerdome was undoubtedly one of this State of Play's nicest surprises. But the eye-catching art style isn't the only thing it has going for it. Rollerdrome is a third-person shooter where you move around on roller skates.

Yes, this is not actually a multiplayer game, it's a chill game where you get around in style while dumping (on AI). Of course, it wouldn't be a Roll7 game if didn't have a trick system, which it does.

Rollerdrome is set in a dystopian retro-future. We play as Kara Hassan, a contender in the eponymous, brutal arena sport organised to distract the public from some shady politics. Grim! Other than working to become the ultimate champion, you'll also be uncovering a mysterious conspiracy.

The game has the soundtrack to match the aesthetic, with 1970-inspired music by Electric Dragon.

The even bigger news is that the game will be in our hands soon. Rollerdrome is priced $30/£25, and it's coming to PC, PS4, and PS5 on August 16.