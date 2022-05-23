Final Fantasy 9 animated series might get shown off later this week

It's looking like the Final Fantasy 9 animated series might be shown off for the first time later this week.

According to an interview with Animation Magazine, Bruno Danzel d'Aumont, VP of international licensing and marketing at Paris-based animation studio Cyber Group Studios, the animated take on Final Fantasy 9 will be shown off alongside a handful of other projects. It doesn't sound like anything will be revealed to the public, as it's specifically being shown at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas this week.

"It will be a great opportunity to share our upcoming plans with our licensees, agents, and new partners," said Danzel d'Aumont. "Additionally, our most recently developed shows - Digital Girl, The McFire Family, Press Start! and Final Fantasy 9 - will be presented for the first time. These four new series have a strong licensing appeal for different age targets."

That's about it on the details front, but it does seem like the show might be for a slightly younger audience, based on how shows like The McFire Family and Press Start! are currently looking. This lines up with what we've heard previously about the show.

A report first came out about the animated take on Final Fantasy 9 about a year ago, which claimed it was aimed at an age range of 8-13. The show doesn't necessarily have an anime style you might expect from a Japanese inspired project either. Square Enix is obviously involved, overseeing the project, but how involved the developer is isn't clear at the moment.

Final Fantasy 9 is also a couple of decades old now, having celebrated its 20th anniversary back in 2020. There's also speculation that it could be getting a remake at some point, as one was mentioned in that Nvidia leak from last year. Considering Kingdom Hearts 4 was on that list, and that's real now, it is possible.