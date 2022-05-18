Final Fantasy 7 news to be shared in June as part of anniversary celebration

We can expect some news on Final Fantasy 7 in June as part of Square Enix's celebration of the series' 25th Anniversary.

This is according to Square's Tetsuya Nomura, who said to expect the news next month.

"Next month, we're planning to publish information related to [Final Fantasy] 7's 25th anniversary," said Nomura stated during a promotional stream for for the mobile-based spin-off, The First Soldier. (thanks, RPGsite).

"I wonder how far I'm allowed to share about it [right now]," Nomura continued. "Next month we will publish various things."

While Nomura never mentioned whether this news could include information for the next episode of the remake, folks are hoping this could mean proper news on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.

It has been a while since we heard anything about it, and considering Part 1 was released back in 2020 followed by Intergrade in 2021, it would be nice for a least a nugget of information.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 1 sold 3.5 million copies in its first three days on the market in April 2020. By August, the game had sold more than five million copies.