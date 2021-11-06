Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker delayed to December 7

Square Enix has announced a delay for the Final Fantasy 14 expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker.

Originally slated to release on November 23, the expansion will instead release on December 7 with early access starting on December 3.

According to producer and director Naoki Yoshida, the biggest factor behind the delay was his "own selfishness" to further improve the expansion's quality due to it being the first major culmination of events (thanks, Gematsu).

Yoshida apologized for the delay, and said that because Endwalker concludes the first major saga, he felt the team needed to push things to the limit that was envisioned.

"As a result, we remained firmly resolved to adjust down to the smallest nuances and ensure our writing covers even the finest points of the vast and intricate story that has spanned these past 11 years since the original Final Fantasy 14 to ensure that everyone can fully enjoy their adventure in Endwalker," said Yoshida. "Unfortunately, the consequence of this was that we ended up in a situation where we cut into the time required for final quality assurance checks due to this time spent on additional improvements.

"At this rate, there was a bigger risk of us reaching the release date without ensuring stability as one form of quality, and for that reason, I have decided to postpone the release at this time."

The delay isn't overly long, just a couple of weeks, so hopefully you aren't too bummed out over it. To hold you over, be sure to give our preview of the epxansion a read.

Square also announced to expect patch 6.01 to arrive on December 21, and patch 6.05 on January 4.

With 24 million players at last count, FF14 is available for Mac, PC, PS4, PS5, and it may come to Xbox consoles at some point in the future.