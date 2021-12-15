Final Fantasy 14 Chi Fate, Chi Bolts, and how to get the Level Checker mount

The FF14 Chi FATE and Chi Bolts you get from it are the only way to get the Level Checker mount in Endwalker, but actually finding the FATE takes almost as much work as defeating the boss.

You’ll also need some patience if you want the Level Check mount. The FATEs only play out in one of Endwalker’s endgame areas.

How to start the FF14 Chi FATE and get Chi Bolts

Head to Ultima Thule. The Chi FATE is a boss FATE, which means you’ll have to chain at least two FATEs in the area before you have a chance of the Chi FATE appearing, but they aren’t random this time. Unlock the aetherflow currents in Ultima Thule, or switch to a flying mount if you have one, then teleport to Base Omicron.

Speak with N-0265 to trigger the two FATEs you need. Teleport to their locations and complete the objectives, then the boss FATE, Omicron Recall, will appear at X:34, Y:21. If you check your map, it's the big square at the top portion of it.

We recommend not doing this alone. You’re rewarded with Chi Bolts, used to exchange for the Level Checker mount, based on how much you or your party contributed. You need 12 to get the mount, so the more damage you can do, the better off you’ll be.

The Omicron Recall FATE only spawns once every 48 hours, so there’s no guarantee it’ll appear as soon as you complete the other N-0265 FATEs. Check with your Free Company or other world groups to try and coordinate, as it seems Faloop! doesn’t include Omicron Recall.

How to get the Level Checker mount in FF14

Once you have 12 Chi Bolts, head to Radz-at-Han and speak with Nesvaaz to trade them for the Level Check identifier, which unlocks the mount.

You’ll also earn dozens of Bicolor Gems for completing Omicron Recall, handy items in Final Fantasy 14 which you can trade for Mousse Flesh, among other things, and craft weapons to sell at the marketplace. Once you complete the MSQs, though, it’s time to turn your attention to getting Moonward Gear and the Tomestones of Aphorism needed for it, and maybe some Berkanan Sap to create tinctures for those dungeon runs.