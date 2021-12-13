Final Fantasy 14 Berkanan Sap guide - How to get Berkanan Sap and what it's for

Berkanan Sap in Final Fantasy 14 is one of the most useful items you can get your hands on, though actually acquiring it will take a fair bit of work.

You’ll have to grind or trade for it, and the traders in question only take one kind of currency. Berkanan sap gets used in a number of important crafting recipes, though, so if you plan on tackling some of Endwalker’s post-game challenges or crafting a lot, you’ll need plenty of it.

Where to get Berkanan Sap in FF14

Gemstone Traders sell Berkanan Sap, and unlike with the Mousse Flesh trader, there’s more than one Trader who hawks Berkanan Sap.

Gadfrid – Old Sharlayan, The Agora (X:12.8, Y:10.5)

Sajareen – Radz-at-Han, West Balshan (X:11.1, Y:10.2)

Faezbroes – Labyrinthos, The Archeion (X:29.9, Y:12.9)

Each unit of Berkanan Sap costs 2 Bicolor Gem, the precious stones earned through completing Endwalker-area FATES.

You can also get Berkanan Sap as a reward for two levequests in Old Sharlayan.

Mindful Study

Technically Still Magic

Both are level 88 and unrepeatable. The Gemstone Traders are still your best bet for obtaining Berkanan Sap, though these are helpful.

Finally, there’s a small chance your retainers will bring back Berkanan Sap if you send them on high-level Hunting Explorations, but it’s not a guarantee.

What is Berkanan Sap for in FF14

Berkanan Sap is a vital material in these creations:

Grade 5 Tincture of Dexterity

Grade 5 Tincture of Intelligence

Grade 5 Tincture of Mind

Grade 5 Tincture of Strength

Grade 5 Tincture of Vitality

Rarefied Draught

Ascorbic Additive

Cunning Craftsman’s Draught

The tinctures are self-explanatory and also something you’ll want on hand during Eden Raids and other high-level post-game content. The other Droughts buff your crafting, which you’ll probably be doing plenty of thanks to those same Raids.

It helps if you want to take on old fights in Final Fantasy 14 as well, including the Dark Inside boss fight from early in the expansion. Getting some Mousse Flesh is another good call, if only to rack up some extra Gil from the marketplace. If you're looking to relax a bit with some sidequests, though, check out Secret in the Box for some extra lore on one of the Scions.