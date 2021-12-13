Final Fantasy 14 Mousse Flesh guide - How to get Mousse Flesh and what it's for

FF14 Mousse Flesh is a rare item you can only get from one location, and that location changes depending on the moment.

It’s a helpful material to have, though, especially if you don’t want to subject yourself to the marketplace’s whims. Assuming you have some Bicolor Gemstones to spare, you’ll be able to get a few once you find the gem trader in Mare Lamentorum.

How to get Mousse Flesh in FF14

There’s only one way to obtain Mousse Flesh in FF14, and that’s by purchasing it from the Lopporit trader on the moon. Loporrit spawns at random in Mare Lamentorum, but so far, it seems like these coordinates are where you’ll have the best chance of finding him. These are all in the northern part of Mare Lamentorum.

x16.2, y23.2

x15.1, y25.0

x17.8, y25.3

x16.2, y26.4

Mousse Flesh costs 2 Bicolor Gemstone, and most crafting recipes that use it only take one chunk of flesh. Unless you’re crafting an entire set of Chondrite weapons, you shouldn’t have to shell out too many of your hard-earned Gemstones.

What is Mousse Flesh for in FF14

Mousse Flesh is a crafting ingredient that’s used only in the making of Moon Gel and Rarified Moon Gel. It’s a handy material you’ll want to make at least a few batches of once you reach the mid-80s. Moon Gel pops up in a number of weapon recipes, including Chondrite, Ironwood, and Manganese weapons, and a few Magitek weapons as well.

If you’re past the point of needing them but want some Gil, it’s always worth crafting extra and selling them on the marketplace. New Endwalker adventurers will need that gear once they finally make it past the queues and start their journey towards the finale.

Part of that finale includes fighting one of Final Fantasy 14’s biggest and darkest foes, but it’s not all gloom and darkness. Eorzea’s usual sense of levity is back in the side quests, such as Secret in the Box, despite the world literally racing towards certain doom.