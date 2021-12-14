Final Fantasy 14 Moonward Gear - How to get Moonward Gear and Tomestones of Aphorism

Final Fantasy 14 Moonward Gear is some of the best equipment you can get to tackle Endwalker’s post-MSQ challenges.

You’ll only be able to obtain it after reaching level 90, which will likely happen after you finish the scenario quests. Even then, it’ll take some grinding to get enough items to exchange for the gear pieces. Endwalker’s challenges are no joke, though, and the Moonward Gear is definitely worth the effort.

How to get Moonward Gear in Final Fantasy 14

Moonward Gear comes from just one source: the trader Cihanti at Radz-at-Han (coordinates X:10.8, Y:10.4, if you’re having trouble finding him). However, Chianti only takes Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism, and they’re hardly common items you’ll run across in every quest. There is a way to get a fair few Tomestones of Aphorism, though it requires grinding.

The Tomestones of Aphorism cost will vary depending on what type of Moonward Gear you’re trying to get.

Moonward weapons: 500

Paladin Sword: 350

Paladin Shield: 150

The cost for Moonward armor depends on what type you’re getting.

Moonward Helm: 245

Moonward Chestplate: 410

Moonward Gloves: 245

Moonward Leg armor: 410

Moonward Feet armor: 245

How to get Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism in Final Fantasy 14

You have a chance of getting Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism from completing level 90 dungeons, raids, and trials, and it probably goes without saying that you won’t get them if your character class isn’t at least level 90 as well. Some players are reporting they drop from new Wondrous Tails events and even hunts, but we haven’t had as much luck with the former and no Tomestones from the latter so far.

Your best bet for getting Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism fast is unlocking Expert Duty Roulette. To do that, speak with Jammingway and Lopporit in Old Sharlayan. They’ll send you to two new level 90 dungeons, Stigma Dreamscape and Smileton, and completing those unlocks the Expert roulette. It’s a more convenient way to run dungeons and rack up Tomestones quickly.

If you’re not quite at level 90 in Final Fantasy 14 and need some gear to finish the main story, you might want to farm Mousse Flesh and Berkanan Sap. Both are handy for some of the MSQ challenges, including trial battles, though you’ll still need to be in the mid-80s to make use of them.