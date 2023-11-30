If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ARIZONA KILLER

Fallout Nuevo México gets an atmospheric new teaser, with much more coming in 2024

Get ready to wander through some breathtaking environments in the upcoming massive New Vegas mod.

A ghoul exploring in Fallout Nuevo Mexico.
Image credit: VG247/Obsidian/Fallout Nuevo Mexico
Mark Warren avatar
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
Published on

One of the many interesting Fallout modding projects currently in the works is Nuevo México, with the team behind it having just put out a cool new teaser.

If you’re unfamiliar with Fallout Nuevo México, it’s a mod that was originally announced back in 2021 and is set to take players on a fresh adventure set just five years after the events of Black Isle’s original Fallout game. Think something like Fallout: London, but maybe a little bit smaller, using New Vegas’ engine instead of Fallout 4’s, and with the countryside of the American southwest replacing the ruined urban sprawl.

After putting out a big gameplay trailer back in July, the team behind the mod have been a bit quiet, but they’ve now put out a fresh mini-teaser for fans to check out, as well as offering a bit of a roadmap for their plans going forwards. The teaser video is dubbed ‘Four Corners States’, likely due to the fact the first thing it shows is Nuevo México’s rendition of the Four Corners Monument, a real life landmark that marks the spot where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah meet.

As things progress, you get a good look at some of the different locations you’ll encounter in it, which sit in environments that range from sandy deserts that boast towering buttes, to snowy forested areas that look a bit like the surroundings of New Vegas’ Jacobstown.

Before the music starts to kick in, there’s a bit of voiceover, which ominously declares: “We were told we would see America come and go. In a sense, America is dying… from within...because they forgot the instructions on how to live on earth.”

Interestingly, as far as I can tell, this passage seems to be a quote from Native American rights campaigner and actor Floyd Red Crow Westerman.

In its Tweet about the new teaser, the Nuevo Mexico team said: “This is Side Content, we'll do a gameplay trailer next year, along with one more unrevealed state when we get the showcases for the big stuff done first. We hope this [gives] people faith we are still working hard on this project.”

So there’s some stuff to look forward to in the new year. If you love a good Bethesda RPG, be sure to check out our coverage of must-have mods for Starfield and updates on Fallout: London.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Fallout

PC

Fallout: New Vegas

iOS, PS3, Xbox 360, PC

See 1 more

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

Video Game

Related topics
Apple Bandai Namco Entertainment Bethesda Softworks iOS Mods Obsidian Entertainment PC PS3 RPG Shooter
See 2 more Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy Xbox 360
About the Author
Mark Warren avatar

Mark Warren

Senior Staff Writer

With 2 years' games media experience, Mark has seen more mods for Bethesda games than any person ever should. You can often find him enjoying an RPG, getting too invested in Madden’s terrifying franchise mode, or crashing expensive virtual cars into things.

Comments