Exoprimal beta gameplay gives off Anthem with dinosaurs vibes

As promised, Capcom held the first of several Exoprimal closed network tests on Sunday. This opening session was the most limited of the bunch; available only to players in the US and Canada, and only active during set hours.

The good news is that it was players' first ever opportunity to spend some time with the game, which inevitably means there's a tonne of unedited footage of their adventures online.

Exoprimal has always given off Anthem vibes, thanks to its exosuits, except with dinosaurs instead of... whatever we were fighting in BioWare's disaster. This remains true in the beta, The setup, however, is altogether different. Exoprimal is effectively a competitive game, similar to Destiny's Gambit - at least judging by the one mode in the test.

Two teams of five are inserted into the match at the same time, and they each are tested in their ability to quickly eliminate the invading horde. Occasionally, there are opportunities to fight the other team directly. At the end of the match, both teams work together to kill a giant target.

According to players of the closed test, there were four suits to choose from, ranging from melee to range/healer and support. As revealed in earlier footage, you can change your exosuit on the fly to better fit the type of horde the game throws at you.

Each exosuit has a primary weapon, abilities, and a choice of three pieces of equipment on a cool-down. They also each have an ultimate ability that recharges over time. See the raw gameplay footage below for an idea of how it works.

The Exoprimal network tests are exclusive to PC. Last weekend's test will be followed up by two more, on July 25 and August 7. Each test will expand the number of hours the game is available during, with the August 7 one available for a full 24 hours.

While you can no longer register for these tests, those who already have access can play any of the upcoming sessions. Capcom suggested that content will be the same across all three, however.