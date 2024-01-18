Remember Fallout Shelter? Well, you can now pre-register to play a new-ish Elder Scrolls game like it

You. You like The Elder Scrolls right? Well, Bethesda’s just decided - kind of randomly - to suddenly announce the existence of The Elder Scrolls: Castles, a Fallout Shelter-style mobile game which was kind of already a thing.

What do I mean by that? Well, you might not be aware that TES Castles very quietly released in early access form in September last year, meaning that if you were lucky enough to have access to certain storefronts in certain countries, you might have already given it a go. Now though, it looks like the game’s getting a pre-launch soft launch, which isn’t confusing in the slightest.

“We’re excited to finally share The Elder Scrolls: Castles, our new mobile game from the team behind Fallout Shelter,” Bethesda said in a tweet that weirdly seems to mark the first time it’s really acknowledged the game by its official name, “The team has been hard at work on it for the last few years and we absolutely adore it.”

What do you do in the game, which the publisher revealed “is currently available in the Philippines and will be available to more countries in the coming months”? Well, a lot of Fallout Sheltery kinds of things, with some fresh twists thrown in to help you differentiate your Deathclaws from your Draugr.

“In Castles, you'll build your own dynasty where every day in our world is a year in the game's world. Citizens are born, they die, rulers change, and can be betrayed,” Bethesda explained, adding: “This soft launch is one of the first steps as we get your feedback and make changes before it launches worldwide.”

If you’re keen to take part in this pre-launch launch designed to provide feedback ahead of the actual-launch launch, you’ll need to head here, where you can find links to the Google Play and Apple App store pages where you can pre-register.

For those wondering when the full version of Castles might actually launch, one storefront seems to be citing December 2025 as an “expected” date, while some other places have December this year listed instead. To be fair, we all do love a good mystery.

In other BGS-related news, the studio recently announced it was delaying its latest Starfield due to a pesky issue, which it’s now resolved.