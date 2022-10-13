Elden Ring is finally separating PvP balance from PvE

FromSoftware rolled out a big new update for Elden Ring following server maintenance. This is the game's first patch since August, and it arrived earlier this morning on all platforms.

Update 1.07's biggest new addition is separating PvP balance from single-player and co-op. In other words, scaling for weapons, skills, spells etc. will now have different values in PvP in order to better balance the experience.

Patch 1.07 heralds the start of this approach to balance, and it's the one FromSoft will be relying on moving forward. As a result, today's update introduces several balance tweaks that only affect PvP gameplay. Stamina attack power has been increased for all attacks against guarding players, except when using long-ranged weapons.

Weapons' normal attacks now deal more poise damage, but this doesn't include long-ranged weapons and skills. FromSoft made another sweeping change in PvP: nerfing the power of Ashes of War across the board, with some exceptions. Several Incantations have also been docked in PvP.

Outside of the PvP-specific changes, update 1.07 also brings several balance tweaks that affect both PvE and PvP. There are many major tweaks, including an increase to poise damage when using two-handed attacks, increasing the speed of Colossal weapon attacks, and decreasing their recovery time.

Likewise, Hammers and Great Hammers now deal higher poise damage. Dual-wielding weapons, previously an excellent way to proc status effects, will now be less effective at elemental build-up.

The majority of armour pieces have also had their poise values increased, making it less likely for players to be staggered.

FromSoftware also made quite a large number of balance tweaks to weapons, magic spells, Incantations, and weapon skills. They're too many to list, but you can see the full change log on Elden Ring's official site.

Great day for clossal and heavy weapons.

With that in mind, you'll find all the major bug fixes listed below:

Added a process to remove the Ash of War from weapons that cannot normally be combined with certain Ashes of War.

Fixed a bug that prevented users from obtaining items such as Great Runes, Crystal Tears, Cracked Pots, and Ritual Pots when the number of items in the inventory and the storage had reached the maximum limit.

Fixed a bug that prevented users from obtaining Crystal Tear. If you fail to obtain a Crystal Tear, the item will be added to your inventory when moving within the vicinity of the place where you should have obtained it.

Adjusted player character control when under certain damage animations.

Fixed a bug that prevented charging some Incantations while casting them with a left-handed Sacred Seal in mid-air.

Fixed a bug that prevented performing a normal attack from a dash immediately after landing from a jump when the weapon is two-handed.

Fixed a bug where various action inputs were ignored when changing weapons while moving.

Corrected the description of the Colossal Sword’s physical attack attribute.

Fixed a bug where the timing to change the attack direction was narrower than expected for some attacks with Greataxes.

Fixed a bug where the attack direction could not be changed when performing a charged attack with the Ruins Greatsword weapon.

Fixed a bug where the Highland Axe’s effect was not applied to the skill Shriek of Milos.

Fixed a bug where the effects of the Warrior Jar Shard and the Shard of Alexander were not applied to the skill Sorcery of the Crozier.

Fixed a bug where the effect of the Roar Medallion was not applied to the Regal Roar Ash of War.

Fixed a bug where the skill Viper Bite could inflict poison instead of deadly poison.

Fixed a bug where the range of one of the three rocks was longer than expected when casting the Spell Rock Sling with a left-hand staff.

Fixed a bug where recovery time after casting Beast Claw could not be shortened by magic or incantations.

Fixed a bug where when attacking an enemy who cannot be grabbed by the incantation Inescapable Frenzy, the attack will be repelled if the enemy is holding a shield.

Fixed a bug where HP or FP could be recovered when changing equipment to certain types of armour under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that could cause death and result in the player becoming stuck in some locations.

Fixed some terrain bugs that allowed users to reach unexpected locations with certain procedures.

Fixed a bug where the rendering and collision detection of some maps were different from expected.

Fixed a bug where bolts fired with the Hand Ballista weapon missed the lock-on target when the game was running at a frame rate below a certain level.

Fixed a bug that could prevent online multiplayer from working properly on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions.

Several other performance improvements and bug fixes.

As always, our ever-useful Elden Ring guide is here for you.