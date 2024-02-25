Two years on, it turns out Elden Ring still has one small secret yet to be discovered

Elden Ring is a game chock full of secrets, and it turns out that there might be at least one more left to find.

It might have been released over two years ago, but I feel like I'm still getting over just how much there is to discover in Elden Ring. I know for a fact I haven't completed every storyline there is to experience, though I thought that thanks to cultural osmosis I generally had a strong idea of most of what the game had to offer. Yet, as shared in an interview with IGN, Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said that there's still one thing in the game he hasn't seen any player discover just yet. "For me personally, there is a small element that I feel has not yet been discovered," Miyazaki said.

"So, whether that’s up to user interpretation or up to just further investigation and playing, that’s something I’m looking forward to." Thankfully, though, he doesn't think it's the kind of thing that will go unfound forever, as he did add "I think it’s a question of when and not if, but there may be something small still missing." Unsurprisingly, in typical Souslike fashion, Miyazaki left it at that cryptic comment, not pointing towards any kind of direction players might want to look towards.

What makes things worse, of course, is that we finally know when to expect Elden Ring's DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, thanks to a release date and gameplay trailer that dropped earlier this week. Players are of course already theorising about all sorts seen in said trailer, though they'll have to wait a few more months to find out what's actually what.

The full interview with IGN is well worth a read, as Miyazaki also shares some interesting thoughts about how he's unsure whether FromSoftware's Soulslikes would have continued in the way that it did without the controversial Dark Souls 2.