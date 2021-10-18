If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring delayed to February

Elden Ring has been pushed back by a little over a month.
Sherif Saed
Staff Writer
Updated on

We sadly won't be playing Elden Ring in January next year as we previously thought. Today, Bandai Namco announced that FromSoftware's highly-anticipated action RPG has been pushed back to February 25, 2022.

Elden Ring was previously set for release on January 21, 2022 so that's about a one-month delay - fairly small in the grand scheme. In the Tweet breaking the news, the developer cited "the depth & strategic freedom of the game" as needing more work, having exceeded its initial expectations.

It's not all bad news, though. FromSoftware also announced that Elden Ring is getting a network test in November. The closed test takes place over five sessions, only on consoles.

Though no one outside the studio has been able to actually play the game, a number of recent hands-off previews of Elden Ring cited its many innovations, open-world design and more as features worth getting excited about.

Outside of the E3 gameplay trailer, we've yet to actually see any extended gameplay footage showing off the new systems, or really much of the game at all.

