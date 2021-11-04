Elden Ring has some really cool Collector's Editions available for pre-order

If you are looking forward to Elden Ring, and you like Collector's Editions, you are in luck.

Bandai Namco revealed two Collector's Editions for the upcoming FromSoftware RPG today during a 15 minute gameplay showcase.

If you missed said showcase, you can watch it below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now available for pre-order alongside the standard edition of the game, those who pre-order will gain access to a Digital Adventure Guide, full of useful information to you to make it through the Lands Between. You will also net early access to the Bonus Gesture, ‘The Ring’, which can also be obtained in-game.

When it comes to SKUs, there’s the Launch Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector’s Edition, and the Premium Collector’s Edition. Information on each is as follows:

Launch Edition: Comes with a poster, art cards, stickers and a woven patch.

Digital Deluxe Edition: Comes with the game, digital artbook, and original soundtrack.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Collector’s Edition - $189.99

The game (disc on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and PC Steam code-in-box)

23cm statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella

Exclusive SteelBook™ featuring the Elden Ring

40-page hardback art book

Digital Soundtrack

Poster, Art Cards, Stickers and Woven patch, which are included in the Launch Edition – exclusive to EMEA

Premium Collector’s Edition (Exclusive to Bandai Nacmo Europe store) - £229.99

The game (disc on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and PC Steam code-in-box)

23cm statue of Malenia – Blade of Miquella

Official 1:1 Malenia helmet replica

Exclusive SteelBook™ featuring the Elden Ring

40-page hardback art book

Digital Soundtrack

Poster, Art Cards, Stickers and Woven patch, which are included in the Launch Edition – exclusive to EMEA

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In the game, as the Tarnished, you will traverse the Lands Between where secrets hide around every corner of an immense world. While traveling around on your Spectral Steed and fighting both on and off horseback and exploring various areas, you will also visit large multi-level dungeons that are integrated into the overworld.

The game features a variety of basic or advanced combat options across a number of weapon types and magical disciplines, and if you find yourself tired of going it alone, you can team up with friends and help other Tarnished take down powerful foes in co-op.

Elden Ring releases on February 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.