EA apologises for first Behind The Sims Summit, "did not fairly represent players"

EA recently held its first Nintendo Direct-like event Behind The Sims Summit, and has issued an apology after only featuring one "black simmer."

Last week EA shared a few announcements related to its life-sim series, including a very early look at the next game, currently titled Project Rene. The Sims is known for having quite a big and proactive community, with Sims content creators often actually brought in for consulting work, and frequently featured in events like these. Except as pointed out by streamer Ebonix, there was only a single black simmer featured in the presentation.

In turn, the official Sims Twitter account quoted Ebonix's tweet providing a statement in which it said, "Our creator segments during the Behind The Sims Summit did not fairly represent our vast community of players. Black Simmers deserve to feel seen in all that we do at The Sims, so we're holding ourselves accountable to this mistake and will do better moving forward."

The official Twitter hasn't posted anything since it made the commitment, nor has it expanded upon how it plans to hold itself accountable for situations like these.

The Sims Twitter did also directly respond to Ebonix's original tweet, saying, "You are right in your frustrations, and we let you down. We owe it to you and each of our Black creators and players to make sure you are seen and celebrated for all that you bring to The Sims and The Sims community."

Many were also critical of the fact it took a number of days for any kind of official response to the criticism, and a number of Twitter users also expressed confusion at the repeated need to have these conversations. In response to the statement provided by The Sims Twitter account, Ebonix noted that "There needs to be genuine, meaningful action. Unprovoked by these circumstances."