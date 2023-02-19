E3 is still on, despite what Ubisoft suggested

As part of Ubisoft's recent investors call, CEO Yves Guillemot did confirm the company would be at E3, but didn't seem entirely confident the event will even take place.

Last year the ESA and new owner of E3 ReedPop confirmed that E3 would be returning as an in-person show in 2023, to which everyone said, "yeah, sure," considering the event was cancelled in 2022. It's still technically on track to take place, but as reported by IGN, when asked about if Ubisoft would be at the event during the company's Q3 2022-23 investors call, Guillemot made it sound like at the very least he isn't entirely sure if the event will happen or not.

"If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show," said the CEO, which could just be an awkward way of phrasing things, or could be a sign of a lack of confidence in the event.

ReedPop president Lance Fensterman provided IGN with a statement reiterating that E3 is still planned to take place, saying, "E3 is full speed ahead and we are pleased with the progress and engagement from the community. As we have confirmed exhibitors we are eager to share more as details get cemented and participants ready their own detailed plans. In other parts of the ReedPop gaming portfolio we rarely release participants until close to the event but now will adjust our style to the E3 way as we can."

Last month IGN also reported that the big three, i.e. Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony, won't actually have a presence at E3 2023, the first time that all three of them would not be there. PlayStation hasn't been at the event since 2019, so no surprise there, and considering recent whisperings of Nintendo not having much to show due to the Switch being at the end of its life cycle, it not appearing isn't massively shocking either.

Guess we'll have to wait and see! At least we can guarantee Geoff Keighley putting out a conveniently timed tweet for Summer Games Fest whenever news about E3 does come out.