E3 returns as an in-person event in 2023

It's been a few years since we've got to enjoy an honest-to-God, proper E3 show. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, known more commonly as E3, has been on hold for a few years thanks to various complications, but in 2023 it's coming back – and it's under new ownership, to boot.

E3 will make its long-awaited return to its now-traditional home of Los Angeles Convention Center in the second week of June, 2023 (that's roughly June 11-17). Once again, the event will be overseen by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), who will partner with ReedPop – a production company you may recognise as the name behind PAX, New York Comic Con, Star Wars Celebration, and other large-scale events.

As for what to expect from the event, it's the same as E3 ever was: the ESA and ReedPop promise a week of triple-A game reveals, premieres of new titles, and exclusive access to games for attendees. E3 2023 will welcome back publishers, developers, journalists, content creators, manufacturers, and consumers, too. There's no word on prices for tickets just yet.

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege for ReedPop to take on the responsibility of bringing E3 back in 2023," said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop. “With the support and endorsement of the ESA, we're going to build a world class event to serve the global gaming industry in new and broader ways than we already do at ReedPop through our portfolio of world leading events and web sites.”

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA, adds: “The past three years have confirmed that E3 convenes our industry like no other event. ReedPop brings world-class talent and a keen understanding of the video game industry, which will serve to enhance the E3 experience for years to come.”

If you want more information, or if you want to check out confirmed exhibitors, hotel and travel guides, event schedules, and more besides, you can head on over to the official E3 website.

Earlier this year, we heard that E3 2022 was cancelled altogether, after the ESA proclaimed the show would be a digital-only affair back in January.

Given that E3 2021 was a wholly virtual affair, we've not had a proper E3 in a good few years now. Here's hoping the revitalised event will deliver the announcements, hype, and sense of gaming community that we've been missing from the last few years.

DISCLAIMER: ReedPop, producers of the newly rebooted E3 format, is the parent company of VG247.