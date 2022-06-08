Dying Light: Definitive Edition out tomorrow, brings seven years of content to an end

Dying Light: Definitive Edition will release tomorrow, June 9, and it marks the end of new, active development on the title.

This edition contains the base game and 26 DLCs, including skin bundles and expansion packs. It will be available digitally on all platforms for discounts of up to 70% off, and current Platinum Edition owners will be upgraded to the Definitive Edition for free. The Nintendo Switch digital and physical release will come at a later date.

"Dying Light has been a fantastic journey, and we are grateful to the community for supporting the game with us during these last seven years," said Techland. “However, we also understand the sheer number of updates and DLCs released for our game might be daunting for new and returning players. We don’t want you to miss out on any part of the full Dying Light experience."

"We couldn’t be happier with the awesome community that fully embraced their experience in the city of Harran and kept motivating us to aim ever higher. This release marks an important moment in the history of Dying Light. On the one hand, it’s a nod to seven years of immense love and support for this game; on the other, it’s the grand finale of our adventures in Harran. But let’s see what the future brings.

"Once again, we couldn’t be happier with the awe-inspiring memories this game has brought us, primarily because of our wonderful community. And yet, we also feel it’s the perfect time to move on and shift our focus to brand-new adventures in the city of Villedor."

As a thank you, Techland will hand out the Harran Tactical Unit Bundle, a bit of free DLC for all players for two weeks after the Definitive Edition’s premiere. This offer will be available on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

And for those who don’t want the fun to end, the studio said it will keep a steady re-roll of previous events for you to enjoy.