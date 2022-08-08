If you want rollback netcode, you’re going to have to play Dragon Ball FighterZ on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or PC

Arc System Works has announced that Dragon Ball Fighterz is finally getting rollback netcode, but there's a catch.

Let's start with the good news: Dragon Ball Fighterz is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, at some point anyway, and with that will come the fabled rollback netcode (which will also come to the PC version of the game). What's the bad news, you ask? The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game won't be getting rollback netcode, it looks like.

The news was announced at Evo, and the official Bandai Namco Esports account put out a statement going into a bit more detail. "As a result of our continuous testing to include the rollback system, it has been confirmed that the implementation can be applied to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and we have officially been working on its production," reads the statement.

It goes on to note that you will be able to upgrade the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game to new-gen consoles via their respective systems to do so, but it wasn't made clear if that will be a paid for upgrade or not. And in a press release, it was confirmed that the new-gen versions will have "incredible responsiveness to player inputs," another important aspect of fighting games.

As well as that, PC players will be able to choose either delay or rollback netcode, though anyone that plays fighting games online most of the time can probably tell you what they'll choose. There's also a warning that you'll likely need higher specs for rollback than the minimum Fighterz currently has on PC due to the rollback netcode.

To briefly explain why the addition of rollback netcode is good news to the uninitiated, it's a method of online play that essentially predicts each players inputs based on their previous inputs, in order to avoid any kind of lag, making it as close to offline play as possible.