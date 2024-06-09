Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred coming October - watch the opening cinematic

One of the better reveals during tonight’s Xbox Showcase came from Blizzard, and it was the opening cinematic of Diablo 4’s first expansion: Vessel of Hatred. The expansion was initially teased last year, and it’s launching October 8.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The opening cinematic is as impressive as we’ve come to expect from Blizzard. There was sadly no gameplay to be seen here - though we do know that Vessel of Hatred is adding a new region to explore - Nahantu, and a new class that’s never been in a Diablo game before - the Spiritborn.

The cinematic showed Neyrelle struggling to maintain control of the Soulstone where Mephisto is trapped, meaning the story picks up right where the original game left off. That said, the Lord of Hatred is gaining strength and it looks he’s actually the one running the show.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Vessel of Hatred also adds followers to Diablo 4 for the first time. Called Mercenaries, you’ll be able to call upon them to help you fight monsters - very good for solo players. Blizzard also said the expansion will introduce a new PvE activity.