Diablo 4 is Steam Deck verified: Slay demons on the go next week

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 is Steam Deck verified.

The demon-slaying game comes to Steam next week on October 17, allowing those with a Steam Deck to take the game on the road with them.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood annoncement trailer.

October 17 also marks the beginning of Season 2, known as Season of Blood.For the duration, you can expect new bosses, a seasonal event, quests, characters, and some quality of life improvements.

The season will feature Vampiric Powers with 22 to unlock. You will also make use of three types of Pacts with Pact Armor, which is what allows you to activate Vampiric Powers.

A seasonal event called Blood Harvest comes along with Season 2, and it will see the map invaded by vampires. You will earn vampire-related rewards during this time. The festival is also where you can earn Blood Lures. These are rare and allow you to summon Blood Seekers, vampire blood-infused versions of the game's classes.

Seaon of Blood brings three new endgame bosses available in World Tier 3 & 4. You will need certain materials to summon them once, after which, you'll need to spend more materials and meet the summoning conditions to summon them again.

There's more you can expect with Season 2 such as a class rebalance, changes to resistances, Uniques, scaling effects to many mechanics for all classes, and more.