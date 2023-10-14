Watch the EGX stages live!

See developers, creators and the VG247 team from the London show floor

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TAKE HELL WITH YOU

Diablo 4 is Steam Deck verified: Slay demons on the go next week

Take the fight to Lilith while on the train, bus, couch, wherever.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 is Steam Deck verified.

The demon-slaying game comes to Steam next week on October 17, allowing those with a Steam Deck to take the game on the road with them.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood annoncement trailer.

October 17 also marks the beginning of Season 2, known as Season of Blood.For the duration, you can expect new bosses, a seasonal event, quests, characters, and some quality of life improvements.

The season will feature Vampiric Powers with 22 to unlock. You will also make use of three types of Pacts with Pact Armor, which is what allows you to activate Vampiric Powers.

A seasonal event called Blood Harvest comes along with Season 2, and it will see the map invaded by vampires. You will earn vampire-related rewards during this time. The festival is also where you can earn Blood Lures. These are rare and allow you to summon Blood Seekers, vampire blood-infused versions of the game's classes.

Seaon of Blood brings three new endgame bosses available in World Tier 3 & 4. You will need certain materials to summon them once, after which, you'll need to spend more materials and meet the summoning conditions to summon them again.

There's more you can expect with Season 2 such as a class rebalance, changes to resistances, Uniques, scaling effects to many mechanics for all classes, and more.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch