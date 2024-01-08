Diablo 4's Season 2 is almost over, but Blizzard still isn't talking Season 3

2023 is over, and soon, Diablo 4's Season of Blood. The game's second season is in its final days, which usually means we know more than enough about the next one to get excited about. Strangely, however, that's not the case with Season 3.

Blizzard has yet to even announce an official name, or even touch on where Season 3 will be properly revealed.

Season 2 officially ends on January 23, which is almost two weeks from now. New Diablo 4 seasons have, so far, started on the same day the previous one ends, so it's logical to assume January 23 is also when Season 3 will kick off.

This all means it's the closest we'd gotten to a new season without knowing much of anything about it. Diablo 4 players are starting to worry, and they've taken to Twitter to ask Blizzard developers about the radio silence.

One outright asked Diablo community head, Adam Fletcher, whether the season has been delayed. Fletcher's answer was a definitive 'nope', before offering a solemn "everyone will hear more about it in the coming weeks."

The lead-up to previous seasons was long enough that Blizzard was able to host multiple developer streams and Campfire Chats to discuss the season's content and larger balance changes. Two weeks is not a lot of time, especially since we've yet to learn when the first (only one?) of those livestreams will take place.

Considering how Blizzard managed it in previous seasons, it's safe to assume we're getting a livestream one week ahead of launch of Season 3, which puts it on June 16. It's possible a second livestream could be arranged for the end of that week, but I am not sure we can expect anything this week.

As for what we can expect in Season 3, Blizzard actually confirmed a couple of features weeks ago. The in-game Helltide events will be available more frequently, with just a five-minute cooldown between them - similar to how Blood Harvest currently works in Season 2.

Season 3 will also introduce a dungeon called The Gauntlet, which is a version of Diablo 3's Challenge Rifts, together with its own leaderboard.

Both of those are good additions, of course, but the content of Season 3 remains the biggest mystery. Endgame tweaks and updates are all well and good, but most players log in for the battle pass, and the new content each season introduces.

It's possible Season 3 simply isn't as big as Season 2, though that would be disappointing considering Season of Blood was the first major step in making significant, positive changes to the game. Hopefully, that won't be the case.