Hell Is Other People

Want your name on a Lilith statue? Just reach Diablo 4's level cap on hardcore before anyone else

Easy enough.

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

If you've ever dreamed of having your name on a statue, then all you need to do is be one of the first 1000 people to reach the level cap in Diablo 4 - while playing on hardcore.

Diablo 4 is very nearly here (it's out June 6) and in the lead up to the release, the official Diablo Twitter account has shared a pretty unique challenge. It's simple, conceptually anyway: you just need to reach level 100 in Diablo 4 while playing on hardcore mode, then tweet that about that achievement using the hashtag #Diablo4Hardcore with proof "to have your username immortalised on a statue of Lilith." Using a Twitter screenshot seems like an easy way to encourage people to fake said achievement, but hey, I'm not the one organising this whole competition.

Watch on YouTube

Aside from doing all that, you do also need to be over the age of 18, and there are a few territories where you're not allowed to participate, as detailed in the contest's rules (you also can't work for Blizzard, but my bet is you don't). You have until September 1 to pull it off, though if 1000 people hit the level cap before that point then the contest will end there. Oh, and if you have an offensive username, don't even bother trying, as your name won't be included.

It's an odd bit of marketing, but hey, I'm sure there are some who would love to have their name carved into a statue that will either just sit somewhere in Blizzard's offices or be shoved into storage eventually.

While some have already had the chance to play it thanks to the betas, there is another way to play it early - you just need to visit a chocolate shop in London. Simple enough! But if you can't do that, you might be wondering just exactly when you can start playing the game. Thankfully, we know precisely when, it mostly just depends on your timezone.

Comments
