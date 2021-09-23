Diablo 2 Resurrected | Where to find the Den of Evil in Blood Moor

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s first mission doesn’t mess around, sending you without a second word in search of the ‘Den of Evil’.

But while some people will be sliding into the now more than 20 year old game like an old slipper, the aged style of Diablo 2 can make it tough to figure out what you’re looking for - particularly in early quests when you’re still finding your feet in Sanctuary.

What’s more, the maps in Diablo 2 Resurrected, and therefore the Den of Evil’s location, is randomised between different players’ games and gameplay sessions, so it’s not like you can simply bring up a map screen to point you in the right direction.

However, here’s where you need to look to find the Den of Evil in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Where do you find the Den of Evil in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

One place you can count on staying relatively the same during Act 1 of Diablo 2 Resurrected is the Rogue Encampment.

To find the Den of Evil head down from the Rogue Encampment into the Blood Moor. Scored into the ground in front of you will be a muddy trail, which you should follow.

After a short walk, you should see a formation of stones and torches off the side of the road with a hole in the ground - this is the entrance to the Den of Evil.

If you’re struggling to find the location, search the entirety of the Blood Moor area. If you have gone past the Den of Evil, you’ll see a character at the edge of the area fighting off demons - this means you’ve gone too far.

Track back and fill in the blank spaces of the mini-map in the Blood Moor and you should eventually find the Den entrance.

Once inside, you need to methodically work your way through the monster nest and defeat all of the hellspawn you find. Your quest diary will tell you how many demons remain once you get close enough to the target, and where you’re done, head back up to the Rogue Encampment.

You can then continue your adventure with a better sense of your bearings. If you're still stuck though, we also have pages on later quests like where to find the Cairn Stones, as well as the Monastery Barracks location.

Or since it's still the very early game, why not take a look at how to pick the best starting character build for you in Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Activision Blizzard is currently being investigated by the State of California following a major lawsuit over widespread harassment.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard has been sued by shareholders for allegedly hiding the investigation that lead to the suit, and a number of sponsors are pulling back from Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues. Subsequently, CEO Bobby Kotick has been subpoenaed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, despite him saying that "important improvements" have been made at the company. Many current and former employees however, feel the measures don't go far enough to address the core issues cited in the suit.