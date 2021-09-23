Diablo 2 Resurrected | Where to find the Burial Grounds and Blood Raven

Tracking down the Burial Grounds in Diablo 2 Resurrected can be trickier than you might expect, since it’s the first time you’re really introduced to how the different randomised maps fit together.

The Burial Grounds is also where you take on your first proper named boss enemy, Blood Raven, meaning it’s a quest of firsts that really helps you find your feet in the game.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do you get to the Burial Grounds in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

First, head off from the Rogue Encampment down into the Blood Moor where you cleared the Den of Evil.

Pass Flavie, the character fighting the Fallen at the edge of Blood Moor and transition into the Cold Plains.

Now it's important to remember here that the maps in Diablo 2 are randomised. This means that the layout will be different with every playthrough - however, we know that the Cold Plains will always lead to a couple of different areas.

Follow the paths you see on your map and you will end up in one of two places.

One of these is the Stony Field but this isn't right. If you're wandering around this area looking for the Burial Grounds, you've gone too far.

Return to the Cold Plains and search the other fork of the path. This should lead to the Burial Grounds.

At the Burial Grounds search the area and you should find a tall metal cemetery gate. Inside you will find the entrance to a Crypt dungeon, but don't go inside - Blood Raven should be out in the open nearby.

How do you beat Blood Raven?

The trick to taking down Blood Raven is to focus on her specifically, and not get bogged down in the regular Hungry Dead monsters littering the Burial Grounds.

Either deal with them as quickly and efficiently as possible, or maneuver yourself to where you can hit and actually focus on Blood Raven - otherwise she’ll just pick you off with powerful ranged damage while your attention is elsewhere.

After this, you’ll be moving on to finding the Cairn Stones, which we also have a page on, here. Then you will be forging out to the Monastery Barracks, which we have a page on, here.

Or for more on how to build the perfect character for your playstyle, here are the best class builds in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Activision Blizzard is currently being investigated by the State of California following a major lawsuit over widespread harassment.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Activision Blizzard has been sued by shareholders for allegedly hiding the investigation that lead to the suit, and a number of sponsors are pulling back from Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues. Subsequently, CEO Bobby Kotick has been subpoenaed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, despite him saying that "important improvements" have been made at the company. Many current and former employees however, feel the measures don't go far enough to address the core issues cited in the suit.