Diablo 2 Catacombs | Where are the Monastery Catacombs in Diablo 2 Resurrected?

Up until now in your adventure through Diablo 2 Resurrected, you quest destinations have been waiting for you in the next map - but not the Monastery Catacombs.

Like your trip through the marshes and highlands of Sanctuary to get to the Monastery Barracks, your journey to meet Andariel in the Monastery Catacombs takes you through multiple maps and dungeons.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

This quest also represents a bit of an early-game difficulty spike, with many powerful, magic-resistant, and named enemies to face along the way.

Here’s where you need to go to battle the boss of Act 1 in Diablo 2.

Where are the Monastery Catacombs in Diablo 2?

First up, you need to return to the Rogue Monastery, which if you didn’t activate the waypoint is reached by going through the Underground Passage in the Stony Field next to the Cairn Stones, then through Dark Wood, the Black Marsh, and finally the Tamoe Highlands until you reach the Monastery Gate.

Here you will find yourself in the Outer Cloister, but there’s still a long way to go yet.

Make your way into the Barracks, probably facing off against the powerful Smith again on the way, until you reach a staircase down to the Jail.

Descend the stairs into the Jail and you will have to fight your way through three increasingly difficult floors until you reach the Inner Cloister.

There should be an easily accessible waypoint here to pop back to the Rogue Encampment to sell your loot and rest up a while.

From the Inner Cloister, you still have a ways to go to reach the bottom layer of the Catacombs.

Enter the Cathedral, taking care to deal with the onslaught of tough enemies waiting for you.

Eventually you will come to the entrance to the Catacombs in this area. There are then 4 levels of Monastery Catacombs to crawl through until you reach the boss, Andariel, on the lowest floor.

While you’re in Act 1, you can still use Akara to undo your skill upgrades once - so why not take a look at the best Diablo 2 character builds to aim for during the game.