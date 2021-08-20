Diablo 2 Resurrected reset skills and how to get Token of Absolution

Resetting skills in Diablo 2 Resurrected is tougher than you might think.

One option to reset skills opens early on in your advenure, but the second is more of an endgame challenge and tests your patience and dedication.

Diablo 2 Resurrected reset skills | How to reset skills

Diablo 2 gives you two ways to reset skills. The first is the easiest and also the most limited. Once you clear the Den of Evil early in the game, Akara gives you a chance to reset your skills. You can only do this once per difficulty, though.

It’s not a huge problem during the beta. The campaign is limited, and progress doesn’t carry over to the full game. However, it’s worth keeping in mind when you start the final product.

Whenever you decide to do it, just speak with Akara and choose the option to reset your skills when you’re ready.

Diablo 2 Resurrected reset skills | How to get Token of Absolution

The second method is suited only to later playthroughs. The Token of Absolution item lets you reset skills as many times as you have Tokens.

However, the path to acquiring a Token of Absolution is only available on Hell difficulty. Hell difficulty unlocks after you clear the game on Normal and Nightmare, so getting there will take a while.

In Hell mode, you’ll have to collect four essences from the five Act Bosses, then combine them in the Horadric Cube.

Twisted Essence of Suffering — Andariel (Act I) and Duriel (Act II)

Charged Essence of Hatred — Mephisto (Act III)

Burning Essence of Terror — Diablo (Act IV)

Festering Essence of Destruction — Baal (Act V)

These are all rare drops, so plan on farming Act Bosses quite a bit just to get one Token of Absolution.

Whatever your skill choice, you’ll put them to good use in Diablo 2 Resurrected’s first act. The Cairn Stones quest and trip to the Rogue Monastery pit you against fearsome foes, though the rewards are worth the trouble.

Activision Blizzard is currently dealing with the fallout of a major lawsuit with the State of California over widespread harassment, which has so far gotten Blizzard’s president and head of HR ousted. In a statement addressing the lawsuit, CEO Bobby Kotick said those responsible will be held accountable, though many employees feel it ignored their demands.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Activision has been sued by shareholders for allegedly hiding the investigation that lead to the suit, and a number of sponsors are pulling back from Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues. Many within the group’s various studios have formed a coalition to demand real action from company leaders.