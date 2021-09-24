Diablo 2 Gem Activated and what does the Chat Gem do

If you’re getting the Diablo 2 Gem Activated message, congratulations.

You just received a message from the past, one with close ties to the series — but also with very little practical value.

Diablo 2 Gem Activated | What does the Chat Gem Do in Diablo 2

The Chat Gem is a small, purple gem situated between the game’s main screen and the chat screen when you bring the latter up. Clicking the gem makes a message pop up saying “Gem Activated.” Click it again to get a deactivated message.

Sometimes, the Chat Gem throws out random messages, including “Perfect Gem Activated” and “Mooo.” The former is likely a cheeky reference to highly desirable perfect-quality gems you can craft during the game that actually do something, and the latter pokes fun at the secret cow level that makes its return in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

That’s essentially what the Chat Gem is: a cheeky bit of fun. The Chat Gem showed up in the original Diablo 2 and had the same function, then made another appearance in Diablo 3 and other promotional materials as a joke.

Though the interview doesn’t exist online anymore, Diablo designer Jay Wilson reportedly told GameTrailers in 2011 the Gem had absolutely no function other than being a humorous way to confuse people.

In short, feel free to click the Chat Gem as many times as you want, but don’t expect anything to happen once Gem Activated, or Moooo, shows up.

If you’re still getting started in Diablo 2 Resurrected, you’ll need to navigate around some of its other relics from ages past. The Monastery Barracks and Den of Evil are rather difficult to find unless you’re familiar with the game already, and the Cairn Stones riddle can prove troublesome as well. As you’re carving through the story, make sure to set aside some time to plan your classes and skill points.

