Diablo 2 Resurrected Monastery Barracks - Where is the Monastery?

Finding the Diablo 2 Resurrected Barracks is one of those “right under your nose” scenarios.

The Monastery itself might not have clear signposting, but there’s a simple way to find it. Just make sure you’re prepared for some grueling fights before you get there.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Barracks | Where is the Monastery?

It’s easy to get lost on the way to the monastery, but finding it is surprisingly simple. You just have to stick to the road. Make your way through the Black Marshes, and follow the road. That eventually leads you to the Tamoe Highlands, and the road through Tamoe Highlands takes you to the Rogue Monastery gates.

However, it’s worth spending some time wandering the wilds before you head into the new area.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Barracks | The Barracks

The Monastery is a whole new part of Diablo 2, and not just because it’s a new stage. While the area level is just one higher than the Highlands, the enemies you’ll face inside are much more difficult than those you’ve encountered before.

Naturally, they get more difficult the further down the Monastery you venture. You’ll face off against Bone Mages and Rogues at first, before they gradually get replaced with Devilkin and the Death Clan.

The Barracks are the furthest part of the Monastery, past the jail. The Smith boss awaits you once you arrive, but you don’t necessarily have to deal with him the same as you do other bosses. The goal is obtaining the Horadric Malus, so you can leave the Smith alive if he’s causing too much trouble.

Ranged attacks are a good choice should you choose to engage the Smith. His melee attacks deal heavy damage unless you have powerful equipment, which you probably won’t on your first time through.

That’s all you need to accomplish in Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Monastery for now, so make your exit with Horadric Malus in hand to complete the Tools of the Trade quest. If you need some extra experience under your belt, finish some of the additional quests, such as the ones branching off from the Search for Cain quest. Don’t rely on skill resets, though. It’s not as easy as you think.

Activision Blizzard is currently dealing with the fallout of a major lawsuit with the State of California over widespread harassment, which has so far gotten Blizzard’s president and head of HR ousted. In a statement addressing the lawsuit, CEO Bobby Kotick said those responsible will be held accountable, though many employees feel it ignored their demands.

In the wake of the lawsuit, Activision has been sued by shareholders for allegedly hiding the investigation that lead to the suit, and a number of sponsors are pulling back from Overwatch and Call of Duty Leagues. Many within the group’s various studios have formed a coalition to demand real action from company leaders.