Diablo 2 Resurrected Cairn Stones location and how to activate Cairn Stones

Diablo 2 Resurrected Cairn Stones are easy to find, but tough to activate.

Before you can do anything with them, you’ll have to take on another unique boss and learn the secrets of the portal they guard. Fortunately, everything you need is fairly close together.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Cairn Stones | Where to find Cairn Stones and Cain

The Search for Cain quest tasks you with finding six Cairn Stones in the Stony Circle, then activating them in a specific order to solve the puzzle. Getting to the Stony Field and actually activating the stones is a bit of an ordeal, though.

The road through Cold Plains splits, and one of the forks takes you to Stony Circle. Where the Cairn Stones actually end up depends on chance. Like much of Diablo 2, Stony Circle maps are randomly generated, so the Cairn Stone locations may vary depending on your game.

Finding them is just the start, though. Activating them requires a small detour through the Dark Woods to find the Tree of Inifuss.

Diablo 2 Resurrected Cairn Stones | Tree of Inifuss location

There’s an underground passage in Stony Circle that connects to Dark Forest, so head through that and deal with the (many) threats along the way. Like the Cairns themselves, the Tree location will vary from game to game. Wherever it ends up, you’ll need to fight or get around the Treehead Woodfist unique boss to interact with the Tree of Inifuss.

Once that’s done, go back to Akara. Interact with the stones in a specific order, which will also vary from game to game, and a portal opens leading you to Cain — plus a bunch of additional enemies. Deal with them to finish the quest. Grab the Moldy Tome from an altar in Stony Field before you leave to start the Forgotten Tower quest as well.

Finishing both quests is a good idea before taking on Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Tools of the Trade quest with its bigger difficulty spike. You’ll need the extra boosts from leveling up, since resetting stats isn’t the easiest option.

